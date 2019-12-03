Mayor-elect Kincannon announces plan for Knoxville leadership team

Knoxville Mayor-Elect Indya Kincannon announced her plan to retain Knoxville Police Cheif Eve Thomas, Cheif of Fire Stan Sharp and Director of Law Charles Swanson as part of her administration.

“Public safety is the most fundamental function of local government,” said Mayor-elect Indya Kincannon. “These three highly-respected leaders have decades of experience between them and are dedicated to protecting and serving the needs of our community. Their continued service as part of my senior leadership team reflects my commitment to stability, transparency,

and continued excellence within the Police, Fire, and Law Departments.”

Chief Thomas, Chief Sharp, and Director Swanson will join Kincannon’s senior cabinet when she takes office on December 21.

