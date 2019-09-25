VIDEO: Mayor Glenn Jacobs brought to tears by story of visiting Children's Hospital

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs told a heartbreaking story in a special video made for WWE.

Jacobs talks about going to a concert in Knoxville when a woman approached him. She wanted to show him a photo on her phone of Jacobs with her son.

"I had recently visited Children's Hospital," said Jacobs. "And that was the picture. She said it was the last picture of her son she ever took, and it was with me. The greatest blessing of my career wasn't the fame and money and all that stuff. It was the fact that you have the ability to, in some little way, bring joy to people."

The interview was part of a WWE Network Exclusive called WWE Untold. You can learn more about the series here.