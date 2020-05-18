Mayor Glenn Jacobs pushes for earlier reopening in Knox Co.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said Monday he is urging the Knoxville-Knox County COVID-19 task force to consider reopening Knox County sooner.

Knox County, along with five other counties that have their own health departments, follows its own COVID-19 pandemic plan. The remaining counties follow the governor's recommendations and are reopening certain businesses May 22.

Mayor Jacobs urged other local leaders to follow suit and reopen Knox County sooner.

"Knox County is reporting some of the lowest pandemic numbers in the state and there is no certainty that staying closed—as other counties in our region open—will offer any protection from community spread. Toward this end, I urge the Health Department’s Reopening Task Force to follow Governor Lee’s lead and begin taking steps to end our local shut down," he said.

