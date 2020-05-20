Mayor Jacobs applauds health department's Phase 2 reopening plan

As Knox County plans to enter Phase 2 of reopening, Mayor Glenn Jacobs said he supports the health department's plan.

"I want to applaud Dr. [Martha] Buchanan, her team and the citizen volunteers of the Knoxville-Knox County Reopening Task Force for their dedicated service and guidance. I feel the plan they've developed balances the needs for both healthy people and a healthy economy," Mayor Jacobs said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to their release of some of the guidance for Phase 2 [Wednesday] afternoon as it will enable our community to move forward and get more people back to work. It's important that we continue pushing ahead as a unified community as Phase 2 gets fully underway."

The Knox County Health Department will reveal some plans Wednesday, with the full plan being released Friday, May 22.

Last week, the health department said Phase 2 should begin on May 28. It laid out five metrics for reopening earlier this month.

Other counties that fall under the state's reopening plan will be allowed to lift restrictions on retail and restaurants, as well as open large tourist destinations Friday, May 22.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.