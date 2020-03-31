Mayor Jacobs commends utility districts for stopping non-payment shutoffs

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs commended utility districts who have promised not to shut off utilities for customers who can't afford to pay.

“This promise from utility districts proves that we can put people over profits when emergency strikes,” Mayor Jacobs said. “Knox County is fortunate to have so many great community partners.”

First Utility District, Knox-Chapman Utility District, Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utility District, Northeast Knox Utility, Powell-Clinch Utility District and West Knox Utility District are all committed to ensuring no utility services are disconnected for nonpayment as a result of COVID-19.

However, some policies are payment deferments. These companies will eventually require payment for all services and do reserve the right to impose late fees. For questions about specific personal situations, customers should call their utility service providers directly.

Hallsdale-Powell Utility District suspended utility shut offs for nonpayment and will also suspend late fee penalties through the end of April.

Luttrell-Blaine-Corryton Utility District didn’t cut services for anyone last month and officials are meeting with their board next week to determine how they plan to move forward, although they don’t foresee shutting off any services for nonpayment. Leadership encourages anyone in their service area needing help of any kind to call their office.

“These organizations have made this commitment to ensure the people of Knox County aren’t worried about living without utilities in such an uncertain time,” Mayor Jacobs said. “It is important, though, that anyone who is able to pay, continue doing so as to not take advantage of policies put in place to help people in need or put themselves in additional financial strain down the road.”

