Knoxville opts-out of access to state COVID-19 patient database, Knox County opts-in

Knoxville officials announced the city will opt-out of a state program that gives law enforcement access to a database of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.

Meanwhile, Knox County officials said they are choosing to opt-in.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Police Chief Eve Thomas said Knoxville first responders will not access the COVID-19 database with patients' personal information.

“The initiative was well-intended, aimed at protecting first responders and the people they serve, and safeguards were put in place to protect confidential information,” Kincannon said. “But there are better ways to accomplish the same goals, and we will continue to take the appropriate steps to assure public safety.”

Kincannon said she will continue to protect first responders, so "they can continue to protect our city."

The city plans to purchase and distribute more personal protective equipment to first responders, including more N96 masks, according to Kincannon. All first responders will be required to wear face coverings when interacting closely with members of the public.

“Allowing law enforcement access to the state database was problematic,” Kincannon said. “Few people have been tested, and many others are asymptomatic carriers, so this could present a false sense of security. More importantly, we don’t want to create any public reluctance to be tested out of fear that confidential information might inadvertently be shared.”

The city aims to test all first responders for COVID-19 every two weeks until a vaccine is available.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it will use the patient information, but Kimberly Glenn with KCSO said the county has not decided to what extent it will use the database.

According to Glenn, the only confirmed use of the database will be for incoming inmates.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

