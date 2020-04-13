Safer at Home order extended for Knoxville

Mayor Indya Kincannon signed an extension of Knoxville's Safer at Home Order until April 20, 2020.

City officials said they will continue to extend the order by seven days each week until they determine it is safe to return to normal life.

Mayor Kincannon said, “Medical and public health professionals tell us that social distancing is working. By keeping these restrictions in place we save lives and set the foundation for economic recovery.”

The City of Knoxville’s initial Safer at Home order went into effect Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Anyone in need of financial assistance, food resources or other help because of the pandemic can call 2-1-1 or go to knoxvilletn.gov/Covid19.

