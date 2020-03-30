Mayor Kincannon recommends emergency funds for Zoo Knoxville

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced she will recommend $700,000 in emergency funding for Zoo Knoxville to help the zoo weather a budgetary shortfall.

The zoo garners 75 percent of its operating revenue from ticket sales and memberships, the city said. The zoo closed in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not reopen until health officials say it's safe for people to gather in large numbers.

Mayer Kincannon transferred an immediate $100K on March 30. The funding was possible after Kincannon enacted a provision that gives mayors flexibility to take legal and financial action during a declared State of Emergency.

Kincannon said she will ask City Council members at the April 7 meeting to approve the initial operation and an additional $600K to the zoo in $200K monthly installments through June 30.

The Council would be voting on a budget amendment to appropriate a total of $700,000 in the current City budget.

Each year, the City helps fund a portion of Zoo Knoxville’s operating budget, and the amount is set in a long-term multi-year contract. In the current fiscal year, the zoo received $1.4 million from the City. I

“Protecting people rightfully comes first in an emergency, but the City can also help Zoo Knoxville in caring for its animals,” Kincannon said. “The zoo has been losing more than $20,000 a day in revenue since the pandemic forced it to close its doors. We appreciate that the non-profit Zoo Knoxville, like many businesses and schools, have made hard but necessary sacrifices to safeguard against the Coronavirus spread.”

Located next to Chilhowee Park in East Knoxville, Zoo Knoxville is a top tourist attraction, drawing about 500,000 visitors a year

