McCreary County two-year-old dies following assault

Kentucky State Police say a child is dead after being assaulted by a man in McCreary County.

They got the call Sunday just after 7:30 p.m. that a two-year-old child had been taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset with life-threatening injuries.

The girl was then taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital where she died Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the two-year-old was assaulted by Michael Cody Huff, 27, of Whitley City.

Huff was arrested around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. He is being held in the Leslie County Detention Center and faces an assault charge.

The child was taken to the State Medical Examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

