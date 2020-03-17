McDonald’s closes dining rooms

McDonald’s is the latest business to take action to curb the coronavirus epidemic.

The company said in a social media post, "During this time, it’s important that we are available for all guests who rely on McDonald’s. To align with increasing regulations throughout the country, effective at the close of business today, McDonald’s USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery."

McDonald's also closed all PlayPlaces at U.S. locations, also effective March 16.

“It is remarkable how franchisees, suppliers, agencies and company employees have come together in recent days. During these uncertain times that impact all of us in personal ways, our ability to support each other, our people and our communities will ensure we emerge from this crisis stronger than before,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA.

McDonald's said that "We believe this temporary change is the right decision for our consumers, our communities, and our business and will continue to evaluate our operations as the situation evolves."

