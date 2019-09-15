McDonald's customer arrested after claiming coffee is too watery

A customer at a Nashville McDonald's was not lovin' his coffee Thursday.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported, Charles Prince complained to an employee, saying his coffee was too watery and wanted to know if they had a strong cup.

Investigators say the employee told the Prince the coffee is brewed daily, but Prince got angry.

Prince reportedly hit another large cup on the counter, filled with hot coffee. The coffee spilled onto a female employee and burned her arm, according to officials.

Prince was arrested and charged with assault.

