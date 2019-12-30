McDonald's employees save woman from abuse

A woman was saved by quick-thinking McDonald's employees in California.

Officials said the victim went into the McDonald's and told an employee at the counter to call 9-1-1. The victim also reportedly gave the employee the license plate of the vehicle that she was traveling in and asked them to hide her, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

After the victim used the restroom, she attempted to place an order at the counter, but the suspect Eduardo Valenzuela was nearby and demanded she use the drive-thru.

According to reports, while in the drive-thru, the victim mouthed "help me," to an employee. Officials said deputies arrived shortly after and spoke with the employees.

The employees rushed deputies out the door and told them the woman in need was in the drive-thru. The victim was driving her vehicle with Valenzuela in the passenger seat when they were pulled over, according to deputies.

During the investigation, deputies said they learned the Valenzuela had been violent with the victim in the past. The victim said Valenzuela told her to take him to visit his family and threatened her life with a gun. Deputies said they found a stolen out-of-state gun in the trunk of the car.

Valenzuela was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for criminal threats, stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.