McDonald's offering free 'Thank You Meals' to frontline workers

McDonald's announced a new initiative to show appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDonald's is offering free 'Thank You Meals' to frontline workers between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5, for their selfless service.

"While the majority of America is staying home, McDonald’s has remained open, with our franchisees and hardworking restaurant employees serving hot meals to communities who need quick and affordable options, especially those on the frontlines such as healthcare workers and first responders," McDonald's said in a release. "The company is grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of McDonald’s employees who enable McDonald’s to stay open to serve our communities during these challenging times."

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via the drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide through May 5.

The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.

Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

• A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

• A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

“As local small business owners, McDonald’s owner-operators know that our communities need us now more than ever,” said Nelson Hachem, president of the Appalachian Owner Operator Association, which represents McDonald’s owner-operators throughout the region. “We’re committed to continuing to serve our communities and we are proud to be able to support our neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and healthcare workers with Thank You Meals.”

