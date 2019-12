The McGhee Tyson Airport announced it expected an increase in flights on December 15.

The airport said it expected an increase in flights and travelers on Sunday especially during:

5 a.m. to 8 a.m.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The airport said if you're traveling tomorrow, regardless of the time, you should arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight.

