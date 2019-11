McGhee Tyson Airport is warning travelers to arrive extra early for flights leaving Knoxville on Thursday, November 14.

An increase in travelers is expected to cause longer wait times.

Officials said they expect the airport to be most busy at the following times:

- 5 to 8 a.m.

- 11 to 2 p.m.

Airport officials said travelers should arrive at least two hours prior to their boarding time.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.