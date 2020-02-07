McGhee Tyson Airport opens new lactation station

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority has added a new amenity for traveling nursing mothers in the McGhee Tyson Airport.

Nursing mothers can now find a Mamava pod in past the TSA Security Checkpoint across from the food concession area.

The Mamava pod is a private and relaxing area reserved for mothers to breastfeed or pump inside the airport terminal building.

"We often get requests from the traveling public about amenities they would like to see offered at McGhee Tyson Airport," Chairman of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority said. "We are pleased to be able to install a Mamava pod in the terminal building in order to meet the needs of traveling mothers in hopes to make their airport experience a little less stressful."

More than 60 airports around the world have Mamava pods, but McGhee Tyson Airport is the first airport in Tennessee to offer the amenity.

The self-contained, mobile pod has comfortable benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump and a door that can be locked for privacy.

"We're thrilled to support breastfeeding mamas traveling through McGhee Tyson Airport," Co-founder and CEO of Mamava, Sascha Mayer said. "We believe that all mamas deserve a clean, comfortable and dignified place to use a breast pump or breastfeed distraction-free-- anywhere, anytime."

To use the Mamava pod, traveling mothers can download the free Mamava app to receive a unique entry code to unlock the pod. Mothers can also call the phone number listed on the front of the pod to gain entry.

