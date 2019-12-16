McGhee Tyson Airport adds 300 parking spots with new economy lot

McGhee Tyson Airport officials announced a new lot parking lot opened in time for holiday travel.

The new Economy Parking Lot will add more than 300 parking spaces. The lot will be the closest Economy Lot to the terminal building and is nearly a 15-minute walk to terminals. The lot will cost $10 per day to park.

The airport has a Short-Term Lot that offers covered parking for $20 a day. The Short-Term lot is approximately a 5-minute walk to terminals.

The Long-Term Lot also offers covered parking and is $14 per day. The lot is a 10-minute walk to terminals.

