McGhee Tyson Airport sets new passenger record

Whether coming or going, passengers at McGhee Tyson Airport helped celebrate a major milestone on Wednesday. The airport was celebrating with balloons and freebies. After more than 2.5 million people flew out of their airport in the last year, they're celebrating a new record a new record.

They saw more than 300,000 people flying last year over the year before. They report said more passengers is a continuing trend. Officials said they've seen more passengers every year for the last four years.

The airport's chair of the board of commissioners, Eddie Mannis said they're always looking for ways to bring in more flights and improve your air travel experience.

“The success we've had here in the past three or four years I personally think is unheard of in this industry. So we're going to do everything we can to keep up that momentum for the next year or two or five,” said Mannis.

Mannis said the next thing they'd like to work on is increasing parking.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.