McGhee Tyson Airport operating as normal amid coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus concerns hit Tennessee, some organizations and businesses are running as normal.

At McGhee Tyson Airport, no flights have been canceled, and workers are still seeing long lines of people. They're still seeing long lines of people. They've added hand sanitizer throughout the terminal to encourage people to think about cutting down on the spread of germs.

Spring break means many people are headed to the airport. Students were traveling home from local universities that have moved classes online.

Airport officials said if you're worried about your flight call the airlines. They're the ones making decisions about cancellations and restrictions.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

