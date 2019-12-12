McGhee Tyson Issues Travel Advisory

If you're flying today, watch out. McGhee Tyson Airport issued a travel advisory.

Airport officials said they expect an increase in the number of fights on Thursday. The busiest times are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m.

They say if you're traveling today, no matter the time, you should arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight.

Check arriving flights here.

Check departing flights href="https://flyknoxville.com/departures//"target="_blank">here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.