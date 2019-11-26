McGhee Tyson sees short lines for Thanksgiving travel

Short lines and clear skies welcome travelers two days before Thanksgiving.

"I thought, man this place will be overrun, but it's not," Frank Iski, of Tellico Village said.

The airport was mostly quiet Tuesday morning, a time that most airports consider peak travel hours during the holidays.

"It tends to be that way when you get here before the sun rises," Nathan Batchelor, a student in Collegedale, said.

AAA projected Tuesday and Wednesday to be the busiest travel days of Thanksgiving week.

WVLT's Ashley Bohle spoke to many of the travelers Tuesday morning who were set to travel all over the county to celebrate Thanksgiving.

"I'm headed for South Dakota to visit my older brother so that's going to be very cool," said Batchelor.

AAA said more than 55 million travelers are planning a trip of 50 miles or more from home for the holiday.

While Tuesday morning appeared to be a slow day for Knoxville travelers McGhee Tyson Airport is warning travelers to arrive extra early for flights. Airport officials said travelers should arrive at least two hours prior to their boarding time.

"We can see upwards of 5,000 passengers in one day through this checkpoint here," explained Eddie McGaha, Assistant Federal Security Director for TSA at Tyson McGhee Airport.

Tyson McGhee Airport added a fourth lane at the TSA checkpoint to help with the long lines anticipated this week.

