McKamey's perform final concert

After performing for 60 years, The McKamey's have performed their final concert.

Source: (WVLT)

The gospel group is based out of Clinton, Tennessee and has been sharing God's message of love and hope through their music.

The group began as 3 sisters, now one of the original sisters, Peg, along with her husband, their daughter, her husband, and their son and daughter perform together. It's been a family group all these years.

The McKameys performed their last show Saturday night at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. The family-based gospel group spent six decades of spreadings the message of God through Gospel.

They have been awarded several Singing News Fan Awards and Peg McKamey Bean was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

In an open letter posted to their webpage, the group announced retirement from full time touring because "we feel this is where God is leading at this time in our lives."

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.