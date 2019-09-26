McKamey's to be honored at National Quartet Convention

The McKamey's have been singing their songs of praise for decades all over America. Their music is synonymous with Southern Gospel music. Now in their late 70's and still on the road a third of the year, time and the travel has taken its toll.

Peg McKamey Bean and husband Ruben have been the group's anchors. It all started one Saturday in the middle of the kitchen.

"My sister Doris said to me and my sister Carol, ‘I'm singing a song in church tomorrow and you all are going to help me"

Peg, now in the Southern Gospel Hall of Fame met Ruben during a church service. Since then, retirement was never an option.

'I never thought it would. The lord would be before now"

Through the years, their music has brought tears of happiness and joy but it's never been about the group.

"It's been our mission to present him and get the limelight off of us and be transparent enough that they could see him high and lifted up"

Their most meaningful song?

"God on the mountain. It simply says God is God and we're not,” said Peg.

The impact of the song has been phenomenal. It was posted on the internet following the national quartet convention. So far, it's gotten over 9 million views.

"It's not overstating — they're one of the most impactful groups in gospel music history. Millions of people impacted by their ministry"

"When you walk away what is it you want folks to remember you by?

"That we stuck with the real thing. Used what God gave us and stayed with it I’d like to hear him say ‘well done.’"

