McKay's announced it will be closing temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure will be from March 19 through April 1. The company announced that its employees will be paid.

"Until then, please be safe and follow the CDC recommendations for how to best protect yourselves and others. Practice safe practices. Practice social distancing. We will get through this," the store said on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.