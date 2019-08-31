McMinn Co. man arrested after reportedly sexually assaulting a minor

Officials with the McMinn County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after reportedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Sheriff Joe Guy said Codye Hearn, 30, of Athens, Tenn., was arrested on a grand jury indictment and charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery.

“Hearn was arrested yesterday on the indictment by deputies with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office at his place of work in Dayton,” said Sheriff Guy.

Deputies said they spoke with the mother of the minor at the Justice Center on February 6. The mother reported that she believed her daughter had been the victim of sexual assault by the mother's ex-boyfriend, according to reports.

The mother told deputies she believed the incident occurred in the fall of 2018.

Deputies said they reported the incident and made a referral to the Department of Child Services. Officials opened an investigation in June and presented the case to the McMinn County Grand Jury.

Hearn remains in custody at the McMinn County Jail on a $65,000 bond, according to officials.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

