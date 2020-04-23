McMinn Co. paper mill works 24/7 to keep up with demand

A Tennessee paper mill is working overtime to meet the high demand for toilet paper.

McMinn County's Resolute Forest Products continues to work 24/7.

Sixty years ago they made newsprint. Now 570 workers make products for 70 countries.

"Although we don't share the names of our customers, I can tell you that we produce both paper towel and bath tissue for many name brand retailers that you'll see on the shelf, but it's under their brand so our name is not on it anywhere," said Debbie Johnston, a spokesperson for Resolute Forest Products.

The company is primarily automated to keep the products safe.

"The process was created so that it wouldn't even be touched by human hands. So once the rolls come off the machine," said Johnston, "And they go to our converting area and these large tissue rolls are made into the smaller bath tissue and paper towel rolls that you see on your grocery store shelves, there's no touch of human hands, it's all automated. So it's relatively safe and very little opportunity for contamination."

Without schools and businesses open, most of their products are heading straight to homes.

"The demand shifted from business and commercial application to home use and that just drove up the demand for that, that much more. And so that with the fear and hoarding with the shift in demand from commercial to home use types of tissue, that just put a lot of strain on the supply. We're catching up! But there's no need to hoard," said Johnston.

Johnston said their 570 employees work around the clock to keep up with the demand.

