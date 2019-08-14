McMinn Co. woman killed in crash involving patrol car

The McMinn County Sheriff announced a woman was killed in a crash involving a deputy's patrol vehicle on Wednesday night.

According to a post on Sheriff Joe Guy's Facebook page, Deputy Ashley McClendon was traveling southbound on Congress Parkway in Athens when the crash occurred.

The post said 60-year-old Frankie Greer was traveling north on Congress Parkway when they turned onto the path of McClendon's patrol car. A passenger in the vehicle, 56-year-old Linda Greer, was killed in the incident.

"It's a terrible situation," Sheriff Guy said.

The sheriff's deputy sustained minor injuries and was released from Starr Athens. Frankie Greer was transported to Starr Athens with minor injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with my deputy and the Greer family," the sheriff said.

