FAIR invites McMinn County Sheriff to visit Capitol Hill, White House

Sheriffs from across the country are in Washington this week looking for a more secure border, including McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy is in Washington this week lobbying for border security. (Source: Gray DC)

Guy made his way to Washington at the invitation of Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), an anti-immigration group with a mission to reduce immigration levels into the U.S., both legal and illegal.

Guy is meeting with officials on Capitol Hill like Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN). Fleischmann is the ranking member on the Homeland Security Appropriations Committee, the group tasked with coming up with a budget for the Department of Homeland Security. Sheriff Guy says his biggest concern surrounding border security is the impact it has on the influx of drugs in his state.

"We may not see a lot of crime related to illegal aliens in Tennessee compared to a lot of other places, but we certainly see the opioids coming across the border, we certainly see the methamphetamine coming across the border, the human trafficking," said Guy.

Fleischmann says border security is proving to be a difficult funding fight. He says he and his Republican colleagues are fighting to fund The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. He also wants to fully fund building a border wall. Democrats have expressed concerns on both of those fronts.

"All of these other different areas where we have agreement will probably fall apart because of ICE and because of the wall," said Fleischmann.

There are some Republicans, like Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) who say building a wall from coast-to-coast is not a good use of resources. Many Democrats say they support border security, but simply do not agree with methods that the White House or Congressional Republicans propose.

Sheriff Guy also planned to visit the White House alongside representatives from FAIR.

