McMinn County man wins $1,000,000 on TN Lotto ticket

"Tears welled up in Donald “Shane” Allen’s eyes when the lucky player from Georgetown realized he had won $1,000,000 playing the Tennessee Education Lottery’s Million Dollar Winner instant game in McMinn County," according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery.

Over the weekend Allen purchased a Million Dollar Winner ticket and won $40. He returned to Murphy USA, 1813 Decatur Pike in Athens and turned that winning ticket into $20 cash and a new ticket that won him $1,000,000.

“I sat in the car for 15 minutes staring at the ticket, and I thought it was a dream,” Allen said.

Potential plans for the prize include savings and investing in his own business, Allen added.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.