McMinn Sheriff searching for church break-in suspect

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said authorities are searching for two people accused of breaking into a Niota church.

The Sheriff said two suspects were caught on camera at Union Grove Baptist on County Road 316 near Niota on November 5,6 and possibly the 7th.

The suspects are described as a white female and white male driving a white Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call the sheriff at 423-745-3222 or message him on his Facebook Page.

