McMinnville man wanted in connection to criminal investigation

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are on the search for a man wanted in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Cark Winton Rich, 40, was reportedly last seen in the area of Northgate Shopping Center in McMinnville on March 30.

Officials said Rich has connections to Montana and may have traveled out of state.

Rich has brown eyes and hair and stands 5'9" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Rich's whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the McMinnville Police Department at 931-473-3808.

