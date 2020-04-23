Meal logistics, a top priority for Anderson Co. Schools

Anderson County Schools hit a major milestone: 35,000 meals in the last month.

It's not been easy. Along with food shortages, disposable dinnerware and utensils all in low supply.

Before they had everything they needed in their cafeterias.

Anderson County's nutrition director said they know what they need to feed kids, but it hasn't been easy to get their hands on that food.

"But there's other things like grains and breads and even some protein items that we've really struggled to get in house to do these meals with," said Margaret Burrell, Director of Nutrition, Anderson Co. Schools.

More than 100 food service staff, non-food service staff, and school resource officers have worked tirelessly to get kids food.

"The first couple of days were so stressful. Just because what we're doing is so different than what we normally do in a course of a day. But once they got organized they've just done a super job," explained Burrell.

Three breakfasts and three lunches have been distributed on Mondays and Thursdays for every child or teen who is in the school system.

The goal is to keep distributing meals through the end of June.

