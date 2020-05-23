Meat shortage causing problems for Louisville restaurants

As restaurants begin opening back up across Kentucky, excitement is being overshadowed by a nationwide meat shortage.

“We serve hamburgers, so if we don’t have the ground beef, we have nothing,” said Jose Carmona, co-owner of Louisville's Double Flame Burgers.

It’s been more than a week since Carmona has had a shipment of ground beef. Although his costs have gone up by about 20 percent, he’s trying not to raise prices for his customers.

“We are running our last two rolls and we didn’t receive any notice about when we can be able to get our next order,” said Carmona.

When Carmona isn’t behind the grill, he’s searching for different places trying to track down beef.

“It’s not like I can go to a store and get that and let’s cook it because we want to keep the quality too,” Jose said.

Numerous meatpacking plants across the country have had COVID-19 outbreaks and cut the capacity to prevent the spread.

“We’re a little challenging getting product into our warehouse to get distributed to our customers,” Mitch Huff with US Foods said.

Although no one really knows when the beef will be back, Carmona says he will adapt. He’s happy everyone’s business has exploded with curbside and delivery including his own.

