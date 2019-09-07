Mechanicsville celebrates 14th homecoming

Mechanicsville hosted it's fourteenth annual homecoming celebration on Saturday.

The event was held at Danny Mayfield Park located in the center of the community. The event was centered around Maynard School and the youth living in the neighborhood.

Mechanicsville is one of the oldest standing black communities in Knoxville. One Mechanicsville Native, Lloyd Fears said getting the community together is rewarding.

"Communities coming together here like this right here..you can't put a price on it, " said Lloyd Fears.

The celebration was hosted by the Mechanicsville Community Association. Members of the association, Rita Mckinnon and Peggy Myers helped to organize the event.

"We're trying to get the Ville back just like it was back in the day," said Myers. "I think people venture back here because it has a soothing feeling."

The event highlighted some of the great work the youth is doing in the local Maynardville School.

"We're looking at our future that's growing up in front of us and if they don't see people of professional abilities in front of them, then how are they going to rise up and achieve the goals that they set for themselves," said Mckinnon.

The homecoming celebration was held in the park from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

