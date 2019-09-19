Resource Fair for people recovering from addiction

The road to recovery after addiction can be a long one.

Metro Drug Coalition held its third 'Resource Recovery Fair' on Sept. 19 to help those on the way to recovery get access to organizations and groups in the community.

"There's a lot of phone calls that you have to make. Doing an event like this has everything under one roof. So you'll have different vendors here that are here to support you in your recovery journey and get you back up on your feet," said Deborah Crouse, Media Relations for Metro Drug Coalition.

Some vendors at the Resource Recovery Fair included the Department of Motor Vehicles, housing representatives and people who were administering NARCAN training.

For those who weren't able to attend, there is more information on the Metro Drug website.

Metro Drug says the fair isn't just for those in recovery; family and friends are also encouraged to learn more about the resources available.