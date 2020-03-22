MEDIC now accepting donors by appointment only

The MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced that they will only be accepting blood and platelet donors by appointment starting on Monday March 23.

Donors may donate blood at all centers and on mobile buses after scheduling an appointment.

To make an appointment to donate, you can call (865) 524-3074 or by visiting their website.

Here is a list of Medic locations in East Tennessee:

MEDIC Downtown

1601 Ailor Avenue

Knoxville, TN 37921

Mon – Fri 8 am – 6:30 pm

Sat 8 am – 11:30 am

Sun 1 pm – 4:30 pm

MEDIC Farragut

11000 Kingston Pike, Suite 4

Knoxville, TN 37934

Mon, Tues, Thurs 7:30 am – 7 pm

Wed & Fri 6:30 am – 6 pm

MEDIC Crossville

79 South Main Street

Crossville, TN 38555

Tues-Fri 8:30 am – 5 pm

First Saturday of each month 8:00 am – Noon

MEDIC Athens

213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104

Athens, TN 37303

Tues-Fri 8:30 am-5 pm

First Saturday of each month 8:00 am – Noon

