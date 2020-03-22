MEDIC now accepting donors by appointment only

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced that they will only be accepting blood and platelet donors by appointment starting on Monday March 23.
Donors may donate blood at all centers and on mobile buses after scheduling an appointment.
To make an appointment to donate, you can call (865) 524-3074 or by visiting their website.
Here is a list of Medic locations in East Tennessee:
MEDIC Downtown
1601 Ailor Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37921
Mon – Fri 8 am – 6:30 pm
Sat 8 am – 11:30 am
Sun 1 pm – 4:30 pm
MEDIC Farragut
11000 Kingston Pike, Suite 4
Knoxville, TN 37934
Mon, Tues, Thurs 7:30 am – 7 pm
Wed & Fri 6:30 am – 6 pm
MEDIC Crossville
79 South Main Street
Crossville, TN 38555
Tues-Fri 8:30 am – 5 pm
First Saturday of each month 8:00 am – Noon
MEDIC Athens
213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104
Athens, TN 37303
Tues-Fri 8:30 am-5 pm
First Saturday of each month 8:00 am – Noon
