Sevierville medical clinic expands to help more people

A Sevierville clinic that offers affordable medical assistance to those who are uninsured, announced an expansion Friday.

Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic rendering of the expansion project. (Source: Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

For it's 20th anniversary, Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic is adding nearly 2400 square feet to meet demands for it's services. The clinic announced they'll add the space to make sure no one gets turned away.

"We were challenged to actually meet the demand of all of the patients but with the expansion we will not have any problem to do that in the future," said Deborah Murph, Executive Director.

She went on to thank the supporters who've pledged help with the expansion.

Since 1999, the clinic has served more than 26,000 people in Sevier County.

A big boost Friday for the expansion as Tennessee State Bank said they'd donate $50,000 to the cause.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

