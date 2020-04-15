Medical examiner dies after contracting coronavirus from dead body

Officials confirmed the first case of a medical examiner dying after contracting the coronavirus from a dead body in Bangkok, Thailand, according to the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.

The report has raised concerns for first responders, coroners and medical examiners.

California Forensic Pathologist Dr. Judy Melinek says the respiratory pathogen can be transmitted by droplets but also through the bodily fluids of a deceased person.

“Not sure that it’s possible that we can get it from the actual deceased but, depending on what they may have touched and who’s in the house with them, that’s the unknown for the coroner,” said Rankin County coroner David Ruth.

Medical examiners follow the CDC guidelines regarding the collection and submission of postmortem specimens from deceased known or suspected COVID-19 cases.

