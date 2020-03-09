Meet new WVLT News multimedia journalist Erica Lunsford

WVLT News is welcoming a new addition to the team!

Erica Lunsford is a new multimedia journalist with WVLT News.

Get to know her!

What's the best thing about your home town?

Home is where the heart is. A piece of my heart will always be in Durham, North Carolina. I would say the best thing about Durham is the community. Some of the friends I've made there have become family. It's also amazing to see how much Durham has changed since I was a little girl.

What's your favorite dessert?

I typically don't have much of a sweet tooth, but when I do, it's hard to turn down an Entenmann's Poundcake!

What's your favorite Netflix show?

It's a tie between "You" and "Dead to Me."

What is your favorite type of story to cover?

I enjoy covering stories that help save or positively impact someone's life. I also enjoy following health and education stories.

Who is your hero?

My mom and Beyonce!

Where would you go on your dream vacation?

Dubai, or maybe Thailand to ride elephants!

What's your favorite animal?

Elephants

Is a hot dog a sandwich?

I don't eat hot dogs!

You can find out more about Erica and the rest of our WVLT News crew here.

