A Kentucky man has come forward to claim his $1 million prize.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports Robert Calfee purchased a Mega Millions ticket which was worth $1 million.

Calfee said he has been using the same numbers for the past six months that he saw on a fortune cookie.

“Honestly, I knew in my heart I’d win. I just didn’t know when," McCauley told WBKO's Cory McCauley.

The ticket was purchased in Glasgow at Zack Express. The retailer will receive $10,000.