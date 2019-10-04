Anderson Co. shows off newest "recruit"

Ella is the new Anderson County high school football team "tee dog."

Ella works hard to retrieve the tee after each kick. / Source: (WVLT)

What is this you may ask? Ella has an important job. She retrieves the tee that is used to set up the football for kicks.

Ella is a chocolate Labrador Retriever.

"After about three of four throws of the tee just to get her excited with it, she knew that is what she was supposed to get," said Lance Freeman, Ella's owner.

Freeman's brother is the Assistant Principal at the school and thought of the idea. Freeman jokingly said, "yeah, give me 10 minutes and I'll get a dog." Soon after it became a reality.

"Oh, she loves it. A lot of folks have commented on social media that 'he didn't even give her a treat' or something like that but that truly is her treat to get to run and go and do that."

Ella has a strong desire to retrieve, so this is second nature for her.

