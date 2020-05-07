Megan Boswell arraignment scheduled for Friday

The mother of Evelyn Boswell is set for a video arraignment Friday, May 8.

Megan Boswell's video arraignment will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to last five to ten minutes. Boswell will appear in front of Second Judicial District Criminal Court Judge James F. Goodwin on false reporting charges from late February.

The defendant, attorneys and others will not appear in the courtroom. The arraignment will be live-streamed to the TNCourts.gov YouTube page.

Investigators this week said they were questioning a person of interest in connection to the toddler's death.

