Documents related to Megan Boswell investigation sealed by judge's order

Megan Boswell appeared in court in Blountville Monday when a judge increased her bond to $150,000.

Court records show a judge ordered records related to the Megan Boswell case to be sealed.

Judge James Goodwin signed the motion that was filed Monday. There is no available information about what the documents are, what information they contain or how many documents will be sealed.

The investigation continues in the case after remains believed to be 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell were found Friday night. Autopsy results have not been released.

