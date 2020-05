Megan Boswell is set to be arraigned Thursday after being indicted on 11 counts of false report charges.

Boswell is the mother of Evelyn Boswell, whose remains were located on a family member's property in March.

WJHL reported that Boswell would be arraigned Thursday morning via video conference at 9 a.m.

