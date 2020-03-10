Megan Boswell's attorney fights motion to raise bond

According to a report by WJHL court documents reveal how Megan Boswell's lawyer responded to the state's motion to increase her bond.

Boswell's bond was increased from $25,000 to $150,000 on Monday.

Read: TBI: Diapers, clothes, toys found alongside remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell

Documents show Boswell's attorney Brad Sproles said in part, “The State seeks to have the Court increase her bond based upon the anticipation of possible future charges. The State’s position is contrary to the purpose of a bond not being used to punish a Defendant, but to insure [sic] their continued appearance in court."

The state argued the increase was necessary because Boswell is considered a "flight risk."

“…it is the State’s position that the Defendant is a flight risk. The State is aware that the defendant has made out-of-town trips in proximity to the relevant dates in this investigation. The defendant also has contacts out of state.”

Court documents also read, “The State would aver that the defendant poses a substantial risk of harm to the community if she is released into the community.”

The documents also reveal that the body believed to be Evelyn Boswell was found "in an out building."

Read: 'Heartbreaking' discovery, TBI believes remains belong to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

