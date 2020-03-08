Meghan Boswell reportedly 'upset' at news of Evelyn's possible remains found

Brad Sproles, a court-appointed attorney for Megan Boswell claimed he broke the news to her Friday night after authorities said they found human remains believed to belong to missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Sproles was appointed by the Bristol General Sessions Court to represent Megan Boswell. The appointment ended when the case over the charge of false reporting was bound over to a grand jury.

"This is a tragic situation any way you look at it so her reaction was somewhat to be expected," Sproles told WJHL. "As far as I know from what she indicated to me, no one had told her until I got here."

Sproles said he went to the press conference as a service to the court and Megan. Following the press conference, Sproles said he went over to Megan and made her aware of the news.

Sproles told WJHL he expects to be appointed to Megan Boswell again when her case goes to criminal court on May 8.

The attorney said the investigation is in the early stages and warned the public about making assumptions and pointing fingers.

“I agree with what District Attorney General [Barry] Staubus said that this is the very early stages and everyone to please be cautious about rushing to judgment here,” Sproles said.

