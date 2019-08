Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said a member of the Knox County mowing crew was injured in an accident on Aug 13.

Mayor Jacobs said, "PLEASE BE AWARE OF MOWING CREWS WHEN DRIVING!"

According to the mayor's Twitter account, the operator sustained "serious injuries, is in a lot of pain, and has a long road to recovery."

The mayor asked residents to "keep him in your prayers.

