District Attorney Charme Allen has invited Knox County residents to participate in the decoration of the Overdose Memorial Tree.

The tree stands in remembrance of community members who lost their lives to drugs.

Anyone who wishes to commemorate their loved ones can hang an ornament on the tree which is on display at the City County Building throughout the holiday season.

To participate, call Tracee Smith at 865-215-3875.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.