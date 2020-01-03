Memphis woman accuses Burger King employee of pointing gun at her

A Memphis woman's trip through a fast-food drive-thru took an unexpected turn when police said an employee pulled a gun on her.

Memphis police said the incident took place on New Year's Day at a local Burger King, WMC reported.

“It's like the very first day of the year, so it's a very bad way to start the year,” said J.P., Burger King employee.

The victim told police she was in the drive-thru when she complained that her order was wrong. According to police, the victim said an employee began cursing and yelling at her.

According to J.P., the employee that the victim is talking about is actually a manager.

“My boss asked her to leave, she would not leave,” said J.P.

MPD said the employee, Oderrial Moore-Williams, 38, came outside and pointed a gun at the customer.

Moore-Williams now faces charges of aggravated assault, according to police. Burger King employees said Moore-Williams is no longer an employee.

A Burger King spokesperson released a statement regarding the incident.

"We take the safety and security of everyone at Burger King restaurants very seriously. This behavior does not reflect our expectations. The franchise is fully cooperating with the authorities and has terminated the employee.”

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.