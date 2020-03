A child has been fatally shot in Tennessee.

The Commercial Appeal reported it happened at an apartment complex at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Memphis Police said in a post on Twitter that the child died after arrival at a hospital.

Police have not released the child's identity, age or any other details about the shooting, the latest in a series of child shootings in Tennessee this year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.